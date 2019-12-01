Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy A. Mauk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Ann (Toppins) Mauk







Nancy Ann



(Toppins) Mauk,



a resident of Albuquerque for over 50 years, went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. The smiles and laughter she created will live on forever. The life that she lived and the ways she touched hearts will always be remembered.



Nancy was born January 20, 1935, to John and Emily Toppins in San Antonio, TX. She had two siblings, John and Virginia. She attended San Antonio Jr. College and Trinity University and received her B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. Nancy met Samuel C. Mauk in 1955 when he was stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX. They got married on December 6, 1958. They lived in Newfoundland and then Wyoming. Nancy received her M.A. from the University of Wyoming. Later, they began their family in Albuquerque and raised two children.



Nancy's career included teaching English and teaching Office Education. She was a devoted teacher for 32 years and taught in San Antonio, Newfoundland, and Wyoming. She then completed her teaching career with 25 years at Albuquerque High School.



She loved God and was a member of Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 37 years and kept busy with many church activities. Additionally, she enjoyed reading, bridge, NMSO, live theater, Santa Fe Opera, Mexican food, pets, her cat (Oliver), movies and much traveling.



Nancy is survived by many family members and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her siblings, John E. Toppins and Virginia Williamson; her brother's wife, Anne; her sister's husband, David; her nephew, Thomas Williamson; her great-great nephew, Dante; four beloved friends from the Bridge Group, her son, Timothy Mauk; and her husband, Sam Mauk.



The family would like to express gratitude to every caregiver that helped Nancy since 2014 (Dianne P. â€" this includes you, too). It always helped the family to have a caregiver's help, too. Her very first caregiver was incredible Barbara Nicasio (For Your Care). Then for about three years, Sharon devoted valuable time to helping with meal preparation and additional care. Ginay became Nancy's main caregiver in early 2018. Ginay was truly Nancy's angel, and our family will be thankful for you â€" Always. May God bless you for providing such amazing care!



Graveside Services for Nancy will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd. NE. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the at



Please visit our online guestbook for Nancy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Nancy Ann (Toppins) MaukNancy Ann(Toppins) Mauk,a resident of Albuquerque for over 50 years, went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. The smiles and laughter she created will live on forever. The life that she lived and the ways she touched hearts will always be remembered.Nancy was born January 20, 1935, to John and Emily Toppins in San Antonio, TX. She had two siblings, John and Virginia. She attended San Antonio Jr. College and Trinity University and received her B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. Nancy met Samuel C. Mauk in 1955 when he was stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX. They got married on December 6, 1958. They lived in Newfoundland and then Wyoming. Nancy received her M.A. from the University of Wyoming. Later, they began their family in Albuquerque and raised two children.Nancy's career included teaching English and teaching Office Education. She was a devoted teacher for 32 years and taught in San Antonio, Newfoundland, and Wyoming. She then completed her teaching career with 25 years at Albuquerque High School.She loved God and was a member of Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 37 years and kept busy with many church activities. Additionally, she enjoyed reading, bridge, NMSO, live theater, Santa Fe Opera, Mexican food, pets, her cat (Oliver), movies and much traveling.Nancy is survived by many family members and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her siblings, John E. Toppins and Virginia Williamson; her brother's wife, Anne; her sister's husband, David; her nephew, Thomas Williamson; her great-great nephew, Dante; four beloved friends from the Bridge Group, her son, Timothy Mauk; and her husband, Sam Mauk.The family would like to express gratitude to every caregiver that helped Nancy since 2014 (Dianne P. â€" this includes you, too). It always helped the family to have a caregiver's help, too. Her very first caregiver was incredible Barbara Nicasio (For Your Care). Then for about three years, Sharon devoted valuable time to helping with meal preparation and additional care. Ginay became Nancy's main caregiver in early 2018. Ginay was truly Nancy's angel, and our family will be thankful for you â€" Always. May God bless you for providing such amazing care!Graveside Services for Nancy will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd. NE. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the at www.LoveShriners.org . Nancy's father, John M. Toppins, was a Shriner and his involvement was dear to her.Please visit our online guestbook for Nancy at Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.