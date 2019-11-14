Nancy B. Meyer
Nancy B. Meyer, 85, of Socorro New Mexico passed away on November 5, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Socorro, NM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM with inurnment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Nancy's care has been
entrusted to:
Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Socorro Chapel
309 Garfield St
Socorro, NM 87801
575-835-1530
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 14, 2019