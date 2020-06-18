Nancy Louise BarfieldAge 87, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born February 15, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. Nancy moved to Albuquerque in 1951 to attend the University of New Mexico. It was at UNM that she met the first love of her life, Douglas B Barfield. They eloped from a school dance on Halloween 1953. Nancy and Doug raised four children in Albuquerque. She was Doug's constant support throughout his successful career at Sunwest Bank. They enjoyed many travels and wonderful friends before Doug's death in 1992.Nancy loved her job at the Community Council; was very active in the Junior League and the Assistance League of Albuquerque, where she met the second love of her life Robert Hauert. She was a member of Church of the Good Shephard for over 50 years.Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Barfield, son Michael Barfield and special grandson and partner in crime, Christopher Collins. Nan is survived by her children: Janet Collins, Lori Michnovicz, David Barfield and wife Taffy; she leaves 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; her only sibling, sister Zoa Mattox. Once a family of six is now a family of three.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle NE. Seating, will be limited and face masks are highly encouraged.To view information or leave a condolence please visit