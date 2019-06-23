Nancy Hartshorne Bell







Nancy Hartshorne Bell Thursday, February 15, 1923 â€" Sunday, June 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank (Francis E) Bell, Nancy died on Sunday at Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque, NM.



Born in New York City to Ellen Fritz Sahlin and Judge Richard Hartshorne, she was raised in East Orange, NJ. Both she and Frank were from long lines of staunch easterners. Frank had a rising career in international finance at the Export Import Bank in Washington DC. In 1951, when Nancy's health became compromised by the damp climate of Washington DC, it was clear that she would not be able to lead a vital life and be the mother she wanted to be to their first daughter. Frank sacrificed his rewarding work as a loan officer that involved international travel, and they moved to New Mexico. Her long and rich life is testament to the move's success. New Mexico worked its magic. Nancy graduated from Vassar College in 1944, studying Early Childhood Development. She went to Denison, TX to work in a child- care center at the women's correctional facility.



When her health prevented the continuation of this work, she moved back to NJ and shortly thereafter met and married Frank, who had just completed his active duty as an officer in the US Navy. Both Nancy and Frank became ardent promoters of New Mexico's beauty and rich cultural diversity, exploring its mountain and desert backroads, hiking, skiing, and picnicking. Nancy said repeatedly, "New Mexico is where I have spent the happiest years of my life!" They also enjoyed extensive international travel, going to multiple countries in South America, Russia, Mexico and to Sweden where they visited Nancy's relatives. In later years they made frequent trips to San Diego to sail. Everywhere they went they made friends, bridging the language barriers with their openness and curiosity. Nancy became active in the Albuquerque community, particularly with organizations whose goals were to bridge cultural differences and arouse the curiosity of young people. She and Frank were members of Amigos de las Americas, the Pan American Round Table, the Chaparral Girl Scout Council, the American Field Service and the Scandinavian Club. Tuesday Literary Club meetings were a highlight of every month. Nancy played the cello and loved music. An annual subscriber to concert series of the New Mexico Philharmonic and Chamber Music Albuquerque, their performances lit up her life.



Nancy was preceded in death by Frank in 2001; and by her siblings, Richard Hartshorne II of Sacramento, CA, John Fritz Hartshorne of Cohasset, MA, and Penelope Hartshorne Batcheler of Philadelphia, PA. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hartshorne Bell (Peter Ogilvie) of Santa Fe, Katherine (Katy) Oakleaf Bell (Robert Koster) of Sudbury, MA; two grandsons, Michael S. Koster (Meg Jones), Jason B. Koster (Megan Lovullo); and two great-grandsons, Jack and Charlie.



Should you wish to make a contribution in Nancy Bell's name, please consider the Chamber Music Albuquerque or the . The family of Nancy Bell wishes to extend special thanks to Suzette Driggers, her friend and constant support in these last years, as well as Lana Wheeler and her sweet dog, Buddy for their unfailing loyalty and kindness to our mother. The family also wishes to extend sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Elmcroft, the assisted living facility where she lived, and to Kindred Hospice, for providing outstanding compassionate care. Memorial service to be determined at a later date. Contact Susan at



