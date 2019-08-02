Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Black Mullen. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-1188 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Black Mullen







Nancy Black



Mullen passed



away Friday, July 26th, 2019 joining the spirits



embedded within her heart. She



was preceded by death by her



grandparents, Ernest and Mae Welch, mother,



Tina Black, and son, Patrick Mullen. She is survived by her life partner, George Pino, daughter, Michelle "Mikki" Mullen, and grandson, Jonathan Munson. She was 78. Nancy was an exceptional musician and artist, although her talents were hidden to many. Her professional calling was in the classroom as a teacher impacting many students with the love of reading within the Albuquerque Public School system for over 25 years.



She was recognized for her achievement both in the classroom and beyond and was inducted into Who's Who of



American Women. Nancy loved to travel and



invited the best from others by



listening and



guiding with sagacity and care. She was loved dearly and will be missed as we continue to cherish her



spirit in ours. In lieu of



flowers, a donation to



SmileTrain or would follow her compassion.



Those who wish to know the Celebration of Life arrangements and/or wish to express there condolences may do so at



www.danielsfuneral.com.



