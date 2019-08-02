Nancy Black Mullen (1940 - 2019)
Obituary
Nancy Black Mullen



Nancy Black

Mullen passed

away Friday, July 26th, 2019 joining the spirits

embedded within her heart. She

was preceded by death by her

grandparents, Ernest and Mae Welch, mother,

Tina Black, and son, Patrick Mullen. She is survived by her life partner, George Pino, daughter, Michelle "Mikki" Mullen, and grandson, Jonathan Munson. She was 78. Nancy was an exceptional musician and artist, although her talents were hidden to many. Her professional calling was in the classroom as a teacher impacting many students with the love of reading within the Albuquerque Public School system for over 25 years.

She was recognized for her achievement both in the classroom and beyond and was inducted into Who's Who of

American Women. Nancy loved to travel and

invited the best from others by

listening and

guiding with sagacity and care. She was loved dearly and will be missed as we continue to cherish her

spirit in ours. In lieu of

flowers, a donation to

SmileTrain or would follow her compassion.

Those who wish to know the Celebration of Life arrangements and/or wish to express there condolences may do so at

www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
