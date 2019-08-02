Nancy Black Mullen
Nancy Black
Mullen passed
away Friday, July 26th, 2019 joining the spirits
embedded within her heart. She
was preceded by death by her
grandparents, Ernest and Mae Welch, mother,
Tina Black, and son, Patrick Mullen. She is survived by her life partner, George Pino, daughter, Michelle "Mikki" Mullen, and grandson, Jonathan Munson. She was 78. Nancy was an exceptional musician and artist, although her talents were hidden to many. Her professional calling was in the classroom as a teacher impacting many students with the love of reading within the Albuquerque Public School system for over 25 years.
She was recognized for her achievement both in the classroom and beyond and was inducted into Who's Who of
American Women. Nancy loved to travel and
invited the best from others by
listening and
guiding with sagacity and care. She was loved dearly and will be missed as we continue to cherish her
spirit in ours. In lieu of
flowers, a donation to
SmileTrain or would follow her compassion.
Those who wish to know the Celebration of Life arrangements and/or wish to express there condolences may do so at
www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019