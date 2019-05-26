Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy C. Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy C. Fisher







Nancy C. Fisher



passed away Monday, May 20,



2019, at home,



surrounded by



family.



She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on 9/15/1940 and was preceded in death by her parents Fred Cobb and Katie Kendall and by five brothers. She graduated from Oklahoma



University and moved to



Albuquerque, NM when



she married Jim Fisher,



with whom she built a very



successful insurance



organization.



She lived her life to the fullest for 78 years,



including many post-retirement years in Durango, Colorado



during which she and Jim were active and involved community members. In addition to her husband Jim, Nancy is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Juan Symphony, P.O. Box 1073, Durango, CO 81302.



Nancy C. FisherNancy C. Fisherpassed away Monday, May 20,2019, at home,surrounded byfamily.She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on 9/15/1940 and was preceded in death by her parents Fred Cobb and Katie Kendall and by five brothers. She graduated from OklahomaUniversity and moved toAlbuquerque, NM whenshe married Jim Fisher,with whom she built a verysuccessful insuranceorganization.She lived her life to the fullest for 78 years,including many post-retirement years in Durango, Coloradoduring which she and Jim were active and involved community members. In addition to her husband Jim, Nancy is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Juan Symphony, P.O. Box 1073, Durango, CO 81302. Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close