Nancy C. FisherNancy C. Fisherpassed away Monday, May 20,2019, at home,surrounded byfamily.She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on 9/15/1940 and was preceded in death by her parents Fred Cobb and Katie Kendall and by five brothers. She graduated from OklahomaUniversity and moved toAlbuquerque, NM whenshe married Jim Fisher,with whom she built a verysuccessful insuranceorganization.She lived her life to the fullest for 78 years,including many post-retirement years in Durango, Coloradoduring which she and Jim were active and involved community members. In addition to her husband Jim, Nancy is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Juan Symphony, P.O. Box 1073, Durango, CO 81302.