Nancy C. Fisher
Nancy C. Fisher
passed away Monday, May 20,
2019, at home,
surrounded by
family.
She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on 9/15/1940 and was preceded in death by her parents Fred Cobb and Katie Kendall and by five brothers. She graduated from Oklahoma
University and moved to
Albuquerque, NM when
she married Jim Fisher,
with whom she built a very
successful insurance
organization.
She lived her life to the fullest for 78 years,
including many post-retirement years in Durango, Colorado
during which she and Jim were active and involved community members. In addition to her husband Jim, Nancy is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Juan Symphony, P.O. Box 1073, Durango, CO 81302.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2019