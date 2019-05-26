Nancy C. Fisher

Service Information
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO
81301
(970)-247-2312
Obituary
Nancy C. Fisher



Nancy C. Fisher

passed away Monday, May 20,

2019, at home,

surrounded by

family.

She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on 9/15/1940 and was preceded in death by her parents Fred Cobb and Katie Kendall and by five brothers. She graduated from Oklahoma

University and moved to

Albuquerque, NM when

she married Jim Fisher,

with whom she built a very

successful insurance

organization.

She lived her life to the fullest for 78 years,

including many post-retirement years in Durango, Colorado

during which she and Jim were active and involved community members. In addition to her husband Jim, Nancy is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Juan Symphony, P.O. Box 1073, Durango, CO 81302.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2019
