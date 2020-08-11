1/1
Nancy C. Smith
Nancy C. Smith



Nancy C. Smith, age 80, was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away after a long fight with Alzheimer's and COPD on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Nancy was known for her compassion, helping others when in need, he ability to make people laugh, her strong work ethic, and her cooking, especially her cookies. After working as a car hop at Frank's Drive In, she was a home maker who volunteered her time at nursing homes, after her mom Cathryn L. Wolfe passed away in one. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, drawing, painting, stitching/embroidery, and walking, especially the walk for MS for her late husband Joseph E. smith. Nancy is survived by her son, Edward A. Smith; her daughter, Pamela L. Smith; granddaughter, Genesis M. Lucero; nephews, Leroy W. Davis, and Kenny Davis Sr. his wife, Margie and their children, Kenny Davis Jr. and Amy Green, Nancy Spent her the last four years with the caring people at Mayberry Senior Services where she will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 2:00

p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to Mayberry Senior Services and the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit our online guest book for Nancy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
