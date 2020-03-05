Nancy Carman
Nancy Carman passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 in her home. She was born in Watertown, Minnesota, and graduated from Orono High school, Class of 1969. Nancy enjoyed day trips to the Jemez mountains, Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek, Colorado, garage sales on weekends, and nut goodie candy bars. She never missed senior discount day at Goodwill or an episode of Rachel Maddow. Nancy had no prior health concerns, making her death a complete shock to the survivors: husband Thomas Carman, daughter Cora (Savieay) Esparza, sisters Darlene (Mike) Camacho and Betty Hart, brothers James (Joyce) and Dennis (Patsy) Ahlschlager, and brother-in-law Dennis Andrews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Linda Andrews, niece Michelle Camacho, and brother-in-law Phil Hart. FUNERAL: Northdale Baptist Church (123 Osuna Rd) March 7th 11 am with a reception to follow. ROSARY: The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (9502 4th St) March 9th at 8 am followed by a funeral mass. DONATIONS: Gratefully accepted through the GoFundMe page, "In Loving Memory of Nancy Carman."
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 5, 2020