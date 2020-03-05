Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Carman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Carman







Nancy Carman passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 in her home. She was born in Watertown, Minnesota, and graduated from Orono High school, Class of 1969. Nancy enjoyed day trips to the Jemez mountains, Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek, Colorado, garage sales on weekends, and nut goodie candy bars. She never missed senior discount day at Goodwill or an episode of Rachel Maddow. Nancy had no prior health concerns, making her death a complete shock to the survivors: husband Thomas Carman, daughter Cora (Savieay) Esparza, sisters Darlene (Mike) Camacho and Betty Hart, brothers James (Joyce) and Dennis (Patsy) Ahlschlager, and brother-in-law Dennis Andrews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Linda Andrews, niece Michelle Camacho, and brother-in-law Phil Hart. FUNERAL: Northdale Baptist Church (123 Osuna Rd) March 7th 11 am with a reception to follow. ROSARY: The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (9502 4th St) March 9th at 8 am followed by a funeral mass. DONATIONS: Gratefully accepted through the GoFundMe page, "In Loving Memory of Nancy Carman."



Nancy CarmanNancy Carman passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 in her home. She was born in Watertown, Minnesota, and graduated from Orono High school, Class of 1969. Nancy enjoyed day trips to the Jemez mountains, Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek, Colorado, garage sales on weekends, and nut goodie candy bars. She never missed senior discount day at Goodwill or an episode of Rachel Maddow. Nancy had no prior health concerns, making her death a complete shock to the survivors: husband Thomas Carman, daughter Cora (Savieay) Esparza, sisters Darlene (Mike) Camacho and Betty Hart, brothers James (Joyce) and Dennis (Patsy) Ahlschlager, and brother-in-law Dennis Andrews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Linda Andrews, niece Michelle Camacho, and brother-in-law Phil Hart. FUNERAL: Northdale Baptist Church (123 Osuna Rd) March 7th 11 am with a reception to follow. ROSARY: The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (9502 4th St) March 9th at 8 am followed by a funeral mass. DONATIONS: Gratefully accepted through the GoFundMe page, "In Loving Memory of Nancy Carman." Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close