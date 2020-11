Nancy Hilland



It's been almost 2 years since Mom, Nancy Hilland, passed away on 23 Nov 2018 in Albuquerque, NM. She sure did love her family and her students! She left



behind adult children, their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a husband, who love and miss her a whole lot! So... go give your mom a hug! Do it soon!



And let me know if you want to share something.



Dave4582829@gmail.com





