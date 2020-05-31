Nancy Lee McGarity
Nancy Lee McGarity, age 72, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1947 in "Sweet Home Chicago." She married the love of her life and best friend, Tim McGarity on May 19, 1965. The couple just celebrated 55 years of marriage but were together since they were just 13 years old. A love story for the ages.
She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she was very proud of (wink wink). Nancy was the mother to four beautiful daughters; they were her pride and joy in life. She was also a grandmother to nine crazy grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, a role she reveled in and cherished every day.
She was the family's own personal Paula Deen, her grandchildren claim there was nothing that one of grandma's home cooked meals couldn't fix. She also believed that butter wasn't just used in the kitchen, but also on your hands, face and feet.
She loved long walks down the aisles of her local grocery store where she was well-known (much to the despair of her daughters, who felt as if they were there every day). And while the cashiers could care less how you were doing, they were always sure to ask how their sweet Nancy was. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met.
Nancy also had a real knack and love for gambling. She now likely owns 90% of the stock in both New Mexico and Arizona casinos. You could catch her on her favorite machine, Wicked Winnings, with a smug smirk and massive check in hand. Her family could never quite understand why her luck wasn't passed on to them, but she always gave each of her girls a few bucks to make them feel better about themselves. Just a small example of her unmatched generosity.
Now let's talk about her energy. Not one of her family members could keep up with her. Nancy was not only a successful business owner, but also a long-haul truck driver with her sweetheart, Tim, and was inducted into the Million Mile Club for having driven a Peterbilt 40 times around the world. Talk about a bad ass.
Beyond all the humor, Nancy will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was one-of-a-kind and there will truly never be another like her. But she will live on forever in our hearts.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Charlotte Huetter. She is survived by her husband Tim McGarity, her brother Rick Huetter, her four daughters, Dawn, Shelly, Kelly and Brigette and 20 grand and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
