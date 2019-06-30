Nancy M. Toledo







Nancy Marilyn Mundt Toledo, age 86, of Marana, AZ passed at home in her sleep on June 4, 2019 of natural causes. Family and friends admired her kindness, generosity and quick wit. Nancy was loved and cherished by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Her parents, Herman and Anna Mundt, her eight siblings, her grandson, Daniel Thacker, and her son Martin Toledo preceded her in death. Nancy was born December 10,1932 in Pueblo, CO and in her youth was a member of St. Leander's Church choir. She performed on stage from the age of three, spent her teens instructing ballroom dance and performing throughout Colorado. Nancy made her home in Albuquerque, NM where she was a loving wife, mother, seamstress and homemaker. She was a legal secretary for J. Ernest Corey and later a caseworker for the Governor's Office. She is survived by her husband, John G. Toledo, her daughter RenÃ©e Wise of Cliff, NM, her son, John Toledo, Jr. of Marana, AZ, and her daughters Paula Toledo-Egnatchik of CA and Julianna Toledo of NM. Her grandchildren, Natalie Egnatchik, Martin Thacker, John David Kennedy, and Stephen M. Egnatchik and five great grandchildren survive her. Mass was said for her on June 18, 2019 at St. Christopher Parish, Marana, AZ. Her remains will be interred in Alma, NM.



