Nancy McWilliams







Nancy McWilliams (6.16.1943 - 6.4.2020) was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. After a long illness, Nancy passed away peacefully in her home with her husband, Owen of 44 years, by her side. Nancy and Owen made their home in Taos, New Mexico, surrounded by beautiful views of the mountains and nature. Nancy was a dedicated employee of Centinel bank of Taos for nearly 20 years.



She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Russell and Jane Foster. She is survived by her husband Owen, her son Russell and wife Michelle; her son Rory and fiance Marie; her sister Betsy and husband Scott; her sister Susan and husband Noel; her granddaughter Charlene and husband Jeff; her grandson Foster and wife Christina; and six great-grandchildren. Nancy was a friend to many and will be especially missed by her friends Sandra and Al of 51 years. Nancy was an avid collector of many things and loved to shop, travel, visit with family and friends, spend time with her beloved pets, and enjoy desserts of all varieties. Next time you see a beautiful sunflower think of Nancy and her lighthearted spirit.



Owen will miss his constant companion and best friend and will take comfort in the memories of their decades long marriage. She will be dearly missed. Celebration of life has been postponed until further notice.





