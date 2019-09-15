Nancy A. Albright Miller
Nancy A. Albright Miller, 90, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 after a long illness. Formerly of Ridley Park, PA, she had been an Albuquerque resident since 2008. She was born on Monday, December 24, 1928 in Hanover, PA, the daughter of Leslie and Myrle Albright. She graduated from the Methodist-Episcopal School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA, and was a maternity nurse at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Chester, PA, for 17 years.
Nancy was married to her beloved husband, Laverne, for 59 years until his death in 2011. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Joseph Michael; and two cherished grandchildren, Mary and John, all of Albuquerque, NM.
Burial services will be private. Interment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hanover, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Sandia Presbyterian Church Children's Ministries, 10704 Paseo del Norte Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87112-3112, or the Friends of the Ridley Park Public Library, 107 E. Ward Street, Ridley Park, PA 19078. Please visit our online guestbook for Nancy at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019