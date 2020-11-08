1/1
Nancy Rogers
1943 - 2020
Nancy Elizabeth Rogers



Nancy Elizabeth Rogers died on October 11, 2020 at 1:39 pm in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born on September 27, 1943 in Joplin, Missouri to Orman Goodyear Charles and Elizabeth Deahl Charles.

She graduated from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia. She attended and graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1968 and received her Masters degree from the University of New Mexico in 1997. She held four, level three Teaching licenses from the State of New Mexico. Both of her degrees and her post masters work was in the field of education. She was an educator and had spent many years teaching children and young adults for Bernalillo Public Schools. Her major interest in the field of education was in working with individuals with special needs and creating curriculum for them. Her other interests include being an active participant in the congregational life of St. Thomas of Canterbury including serving as an acolyte, the altar guild, and as a Eucharistic

minister.

She was also interested in genealogy. She was a volunteer at the Genealogical Center of the Albuquerque Public Library for over 20 years. She was a member of the Zia Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She also participated in the services group known as Tuesday's Angels who created handmade items for the needy in the city of Albuquerque.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son Peter Frank Rogers, "sister" Jane Renfro, friends, Joseph Stone, Wendy Connors, Ruth Meredith, Nancy Renfro, Vicky Kelsey and many close friends. Private Services were held.

In lieu of flowers Nancy has requested that a donation be to the Genealogy Center Main Library, Second floor 501 Copper Ave. NW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102. Finally, Nancy has requested that her obituary end with the wish that she had that her life was a "Walk in Beauty"

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
