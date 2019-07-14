Nancy Archer Sharp
Nancy Sharp, 81, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Nancy was born on March 8, 1938 in Spearman Texas. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Alfred Sharp; her brother Earl Archer and wife Darlene, sister Norma Payne; and many nieces and nephews. Interment has taken place at Holt cemetery in Spearman Texas. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Northeast Church of Christ, 11000 Paseo Del Norte NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Northeast Church of Christ Library Fund. Please see visit our online guestbook for Nancy at
www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019