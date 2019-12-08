Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Tidmore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, November 29, 2019, Nancy M. Tidmore, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 80. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 11, 1939, to the late Clarence Ross and Eugenia Lorita Mauk. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Mistretta, her husband Mike Mistretta and their 2 daughters, Kristin and Natalie. She is also survived by her son, Steven Tidmore and his 3 sons, Scott, Steven and Sean.



Nancy grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas, but spent the last 54 years in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she raised her 2 children. She was the most loving and supportive mom, and would never miss her children's baseball games or dance lessons. Nancy "Nanner" was loved by everyone she knew and never went anywhere that someone didn't know her. She always had a smile on her face, an infectious laugh and a kind and compassionate spirit. The last 21 years of her life were focused on her two granddaughters, Kristin and Natalie. She loved them more than anything in the world!



Nancy was a huge baseball fan and if you knew her you knew she loved the Arizona Diamondbacks. Her love of baseball came from her Daddy taking her to see the St. Louis Cardinals play when she was a little girl. When her family remembers Nancy, they will remember the most loving, giving, and caring mother, gammy, and friend.



Nancy's wishes were to not have a funeral. The family is planning a memorial at a later time.



