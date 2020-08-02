1/1
Nancy W. Dulaney
Nancy W. Dulaney



Nancy W. Dulaney, age 87, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Nancy was an English teacher for both the Albuquerque and Moriarty School Districts. For over 25 years she touched hundreds of lives with her wit and dedication as the teacher. Nancy left an indelible imprint on everyone with whom she came into contact.

Nancy is survived by her children, Jefferson Davis Dulaney IV and Lee J. Keylon; and grandson, Jefferson Davis Dulaney V. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jefferson Davis Dulaney III.

A private ceremony was held for the immediate family.

The family would appreciate your donation of a tree in memory of Nancy. Nothing would please her more than to provide homes for the birds she loved through her life, especially her greatest winged love, the hummingbird. Nancy will forever be in our hearts. Please visit our online guestbook for Nancy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
