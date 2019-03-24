Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Weber Hinz. View Sign

Nancy Weber Hinz, passed away on her 61st birthday. She was a life-long resident of Albuquerque and a Del Norte graduate. She is survived by her husband, Bill and his son, Christopher; sisters Debbbie Lundin (Rob), Cindy Tachick (George), and Janet Weber; nephews Eric (Elisa) Lundin, Jerrod (Monika) Sanchez, Robert Lundin, niece Laura (Daniel) Valencia; and five great nieces. A memorial will be held April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.