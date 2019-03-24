Nancy Weber Hinz
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Weber Hinz.
Nancy Weber Hinz, passed away on her 61st birthday. She was a life-long resident of Albuquerque and a Del Norte graduate. She is survived by her husband, Bill and his son, Christopher; sisters Debbbie Lundin (Rob), Cindy Tachick (George), and Janet Weber; nephews Eric (Elisa) Lundin, Jerrod (Monika) Sanchez, Robert Lundin, niece Laura (Daniel) Valencia; and five great nieces. A memorial will be held April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2019