Naoma "Nome" Greiner







Naoma "Nome" Greiner, 80, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away on April 19th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends in Plano, TX. She is survived by her daughter Gayle Greiner and partner Jeff Hanes of TX, son Gary Songster and wife Deb of AZ, brother Art Madson and wife Nellie, sister Roseanna Clark and husband Steve all of CA. As well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and treasured friends. Mrs. Greiner was preceded in death by her husband Larry, her



parents, daughter Debbie Greiner Milligan, step-son Larry Songster and granddaughter Jennifer Songster. Nome's faith and family were extremely important to her, and she gave of her time freely. Nome will be deeply missed and was known to say, I love you more. Memories are meant to be shared, so take her with you.



