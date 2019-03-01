Narosonia M. Spatz
|
Narosonia M. Spatz, Age 93, passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Daniels Family
To leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2019