Narosonia M. Spatz

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Narosonia M. Spatz.

Narosonia M. Spatz



Narosonia M. Spatz, Age 93, passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Daniels Family

Funeral Services ~ Wyoming Chapel, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE., Albuquerque, NM 87109. To leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Funeral Home
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 821-0010
funeral home direction icon