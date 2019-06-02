Nasario Griego
Nasario Griego,
87, passed away
peacefully in his home on May 22,
2019. Nasario
was preceded in
death by his
parents, Ben &
Cipriana; & his
daughter, Arlene. He is survived by his beloved wife, Oralia (Lala)
of 67 years; his
children, Sam & Susan
Griego, Ben & Gale Griego, Pete & Veronica McGrath, Becky Griego; his 48 grandchildren; two brothers,
Ernie & Joe
Griego wife,
Helen. Nasario
had a great sense of humor and
encouraged all
those he knew.
He was deeply
loved and will be greatly missed!
Services will be
held on June 5,
2019 at 9:30 am at Queen of Heaven Church. Having served his country in the U.S. Army, he will be laid to rest at
the Santa Fe National
Cemetery.
