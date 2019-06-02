Nasario Griego

Obituary
Nasario Griego



Nasario Griego,

87, passed away

peacefully in his home on May 22,

2019. Nasario

was preceded in

death by his

parents, Ben &

Cipriana; & his

daughter, Arlene. He is survived by his beloved wife, Oralia (Lala)

of 67 years; his

children, Sam & Susan

Griego, Ben & Gale Griego, Pete & Veronica McGrath, Becky Griego; his 48 grandchildren; two brothers,

Ernie & Joe

Griego wife,

Helen. Nasario

had a great sense of humor and

encouraged all

those he knew.

He was deeply

loved and will be greatly missed!

Services will be

held on June 5,

2019 at 9:30 am at Queen of Heaven Church. Having served his country in the U.S. Army, he will be laid to rest at

the Santa Fe National

Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
