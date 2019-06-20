Nasario Joe Gutierrez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nasario Joe Gutierrez.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Therese of the infant Jesus Catholic Church
3424 4th Street NW
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Therese of the infant Jesus Catholic Church
3424 4th Street NW
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Therese of the infant Jesus Catholic Church
3424 4th Street NW
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Therese of the infant Jesus Catholic Church
3424 4th Street NW
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nasario Joe Gutierrez





Nasario Joe Gutierrez, Age 76, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. A Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at St. Therese of the infant Jesus Catholic Church, 3424 4th Street NW. A finial viewing will be held from 8:30-9:00 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 with a Mass to be celebrated at 9:00 am at St. Therese of the infant Jesus with Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.