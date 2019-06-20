Nasario Joe Gutierrez
Nasario Joe Gutierrez, Age 76, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. A Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at St. Therese of the infant Jesus Catholic Church, 3424 4th Street NW. A finial viewing will be held from 8:30-9:00 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 with a Mass to be celebrated at 9:00 am at St. Therese of the infant Jesus with Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 20, 2019