More Obituaries for Natalie Harlam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Harlam

Natalie Harlam Obituary
Natalie Harlam



Natalie Harlam,

the last family member of a stalwart generation, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, the day

after her 101st birthday. She

was a world traveler, a life master in bridge and was a graduate of

nursing school becoming an R.N. She later returned to school, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Brooklyn College earning a B.A. and a master's degree. She is survived by her son, James Rosenberg and daughter-in-law, Joy Rosenberg. She also leaves behind nieces; and nephews; and her many friends at the Montebello including her

dear friend, Pat Larabie. Natalie was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Rosenberg, second husband, Bernard Harlem, and tragically by Paul Rosenberg her first born son. Natalie as a baby survived

the worldwide

Spanish flu

epidemic in 1918,

the depression

and all that followed, but is best remembered for her intelligence, wonderful sense of humor, and her kindness. Please visit our online guestbook for

Natalie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019
