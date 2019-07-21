|
|
Natalie Harlam
Natalie Harlam,
the last family member of a stalwart generation, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, the day
after her 101st birthday. She
was a world traveler, a life master in bridge and was a graduate of
nursing school becoming an R.N. She later returned to school, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Brooklyn College earning a B.A. and a master's degree. She is survived by her son, James Rosenberg and daughter-in-law, Joy Rosenberg. She also leaves behind nieces; and nephews; and her many friends at the Montebello including her
dear friend, Pat Larabie. Natalie was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Rosenberg, second husband, Bernard Harlem, and tragically by Paul Rosenberg her first born son. Natalie as a baby survived
the worldwide
Spanish flu
epidemic in 1918,
the depression
and all that followed, but is best remembered for her intelligence, wonderful sense of humor, and her kindness. Please visit our online guestbook for
Natalie at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019