Natalie Harlam







Natalie Harlam,



the last family member of a stalwart generation, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, the day



after her 101st birthday. She



was a world traveler, a life master in bridge and was a graduate of



nursing school becoming an R.N. She later returned to school, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Brooklyn College earning a B.A. and a master's degree. She is survived by her son, James Rosenberg and daughter-in-law, Joy Rosenberg. She also leaves behind nieces; and nephews; and her many friends at the Montebello including her



dear friend, Pat Larabie. Natalie was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Rosenberg, second husband, Bernard Harlem, and tragically by Paul Rosenberg her first born son. Natalie as a baby survived



the worldwide



Spanish flu



epidemic in 1918,



the depression



and all that followed, but is best remembered for her intelligence, wonderful sense of humor, and her kindness. Please visit our online guestbook for



Natalie at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019