Natalie June Hurford
Our beloved mother passed away on September 2nd, 2019. She was born on May 11th, 1923, to Eugenia & Allen Dingman, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She had 3 daughters, Cathy, Susan & Dana, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on the 14th of September at 2:00 PM at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd SE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Cross or the Salvation Army.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 7, 2019