Our beloved mother Lee Hurford (96) passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 11, 1923. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Allen Hurford, and her parents Eugenia and William Dingman. Lee moved to Albuquerque with Allen and their family in 1952 when Allen was employed by Sandia Corporation. They were long time members of Immanuel Presbyterian Church and she sang in the choir for over 20 years. Lee was an avid Bridge player, loved to bowl, and volunteered with numerous organizations: Presbyterian Hospital Auxiliary for 20 years, Sanado Women's Club, and the Girl Scouts.
Lee is survived by her three daughters, Cathy Jones (James) of Albuquerque NM, Susan Forbes of Rio Rancho NM, and Dana Cantwell (Mike) of Norman OK; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Our thanks and gratitude go out to the Kaseman Hospice Unit who lovingly cared for her. Services will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd. SE at 2:00
p.m. on Saturday, September 14. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation may be made to Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Lee's memory. Reception to follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019