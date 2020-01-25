Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie Ramsey. View Sign Service Information Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel 875 West 2nd Street Reno , NV 89503 (775)-323-7189 Send Flowers Obituary

Natalie Elizabeth Ramsey, passed away on January 15, 2020 in Sparks, NV at the age of 98. She was born in Garden City, TX on March 22, 1921 to John and Eva Parker. She had one brother, Dennis Weldon Parker, who is deceased.



She attended school in Garden City and graduated from Garden City High School in 1938. Natalie went to Texas Tech University which is where she met Woody Ramsey and they were married on May 2, 1941.



Her husband enlisted in the Army/Air Force as a pilot and Natalie became a military wife. She truly loved the travel, the many duty stations and her life with Woody. They retired in Albuquerque, NM in 1971 with her hobbies being bridge, gardening and cooking. After living in Albuquerque for 25 years, they moved to Reno, NV to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.



Natalie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who loved her family and will be missed. She loved the holidays, taking photos of the family and we are so grateful for her photo albums.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Arbors Memory Care who took care of her when her health declined.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband Woody. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Neumann (Bill); grandchildren Dana Ouart (Nick) and Travis Neumann; two great grandchildren Jackson and Logan.



Natalie will be laid to rest at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Please consider a donation to the in her name. Mail checks to , 639 Isbell Rd., Ste 240, Reno, NV 89509.



