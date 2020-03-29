Natalie Ruth Guidry
Natalie was born in Presque Isle, Maine, on January 17, 1936. She was the only daughter of Murray and Edith Larsen. She grew up in Limestone, ME and served her country in the U.S.A.F. from May 1957 through February, 1963, as a Sergeant and drill instructor stationed at Lackland AFB. She spent her retirement years at the Albuquerque Meadows Park as their Queen of the Red Hatters Society's local chapter. She was called to her eternal resting place on March 22, 2020. She was a beloved Mother and Grandmother. She is survived by her only son, Mark Guidry,
daughter-in-law, Tracy Guidry, grandson, Ryan Guidry and granddaughter, Mackenzie Guidry, all of Albuquerque, NM, as well as countless lifelong friends and extended family members. She will be forever loved and greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020