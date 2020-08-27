1/1
Nathaniel Aaron Boyles
Nathaniel Aaron Boyles



With deepest

sorrow, we

announce that

Nathaniel Aaron Boyles, age 30, our beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and friend

and friend

passed away suddenly early Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020.

Those who knew Nathan lost a shining light in their lives. He was a big loving teddy bear with a keen sense of humor, always willing to help his family or friend in need.

Nathan will be greatly missed everyday by his Mother, Deborah Boyles, his Father, Rob Boyles, his Sister Shauna Delgado and her Husband Dominic Delgado, Niece Peyton and Nephew Santiago, his Brother Leon Rivers Jr and his Girlfriend Hope Trujillo and Nieces Brooklyn and Ashlynn, Grandmother Barbara Brecheisen, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great Friends.

We know Nathan is now with his Grandpa Dee D. Brecheisen, Grandmother Inez Frankhouse, Grandfather Robert L Boyles and Cousin Ben Brecheisen and is loved here on earth as well as in Heaven.

Nathan graduated from Belen High School and went on to receive his Associates Degree in Construction Management and Estimating. Nathan utilized his education working with his Father and Sister in the Family Business, Rob Boyles Construction, where he led work crews and made many great friends.

friends.

Nathan loved to read and enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his many friends. He enjoyed sharing jokes and had an infectious laugh, you had to laugh with him even if you didn't get the joke. He loved his puppy, Jelly, who couldn't get in his arms fast enough when she saw him. Family was important to Nathan, he made it a priority to be at the weekly family dinners and helped whenever he was needed.

A celebration of Nathan's life will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 11 a.m. at 91 Otero Rd, Los Lunas, NM. Please enter at the 2nd gate to the arena. It will be officiated by Pastor James Robbins of the Valencia County Cowboy Church. Masks are required as well a social distancing. The memorial will also be streamed live on facebook at Deborah Brecheisen-Boyles.

Online condolences may be expressed and a virtual guestbook will be provided through Riverside Funeral Home of Los Lunas at

www.riversidefunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Nathan's name may be made to Joy

Junction Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen at

joyjunctionorg.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Los Lunas
820 Main St. NE
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 565-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
