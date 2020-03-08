Nathaniel Melvin Jr.
Nathaniel Melvin R.N, 51, Went to be with our Lord on February 29th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Lupita, their four children, Nathaniel, Maeve, Lukken and Kyra, mother Christa Bolden, three sisters, Jessica, Jenny and Rebecca, one niece, Caitlin, two nephews Brian and Chase, and two grand nephews, Carter and Mason. Services will be at Immaculate Conception Church on Friday March 13th. Rosary at 9:00 a.m., followed by funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow at his mother's house. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Humane under Nathaniel's name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020