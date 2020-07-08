1/1
Nathaniel Saiz
Nathaniel Saiz



Nathaniel

Raymond Saiz, 33 went to be with our Lord on July 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Saiz. Nathaniel is survived by his father Raymond Saiz, mother Charise Saiz, brother Brandon Saiz, and sister Shastity; grandparents: Fidel and Dora Saiz, and Boleslo and Isabel Perea. Nathan loved landscape design and most importantly he loved our Lord and Savior. He lived in and visited many places and enjoyed living with his dad. He had dreams and desires and always strived to be great. Nathan's favorite football team was the Minnesota Vikings and he enjoyed hip-hop, Motown and country music. We will miss his infectious smile and happy demeanor. Nathaniel's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Salazar Mortuary. A Catholic service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary followed by a Burial at Mt. Calvary. The capacity in the chapel is 50 people and masks are required. Pallbearers will be Raymond Saiz, Brandon Saiz, Thomas Gow, Severo Moreno, Samuel Goodhope, and Kenny Dominguez. Please visit Nathaniel's

online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Salazar Mortuary
JUL
9
Rosary
07:00 PM
Salazar Mortuary
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Salazar Mortuary
JUL
10
Burial
Mt. Calvary
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
