Natividad Casarez de Enriquez







Natividad Casarez de Enriquez, age 87, born on Chihuahua, Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 18, 2020.



Natividad is survived by her children, Efrain, Enriquez, Luz Enriquez, Olivia Gallegos, Octavio Enriquez, Irma Enriquez; twenty grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; brother Jose Maria Casarez; Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her children, Bertha A. Enriquez and Jesus Enriquez.



A visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church 562 Atrisco Rd. S.W. Interment will follow Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd N.E. Pallbearers will be, Efrain Enriquez, Octavio Enriquez, Valentin Castillo, Diego Ornelas, Irving Ramos, Octavio Enriquez Jr.





