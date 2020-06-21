Neda Evanoff Yarnall







Neda Evanoff Yarnall, 89, of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away on June 16, 2020. She was born August 23, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to Veronica Webb and Philip Evanoff. She was preceded in death by both parents, her first husband, Joseph Edward Adam and husband Robert George Yarnall, Sr. Neda was fortunate to attend the Charles E. Ellis School for Fatherless Girls in Philadelphia. After graduating, she and her best friend took a test, on a whim, and won full scholarships to the University of Pennsylvania where she graduated with a degree in nursing.



After college, she moved to New Mexico with her mother and worked at the Carrie Tingley Hospital for Crippled Children in Hot Springs and the Veterans Hospital in Albuquerque. She married the love of her life, Joe Adam, in 1955, moved to Clarkdale, AZ for his work with the U.S Forest Service and quickly produced three exceptional children.



Neda was co-owner of Kimbertal Kennels in Chester County, PA, which she operated with her late husband, Robert, for forty-six years.



Neda loved being a mother and a wife. She was a tireless worker who balanced successful professional and business careers with much love and attention for family and friends. She was intelligent, kind-hearted, generous, tidy and occasionally ornery. She was a voracious reader, a wonderful quilter and an astute bridge player. She treasured the last years of her live in beautiful New Mexico. Her family has many happy memories of large gatherings at her home in Kimberton where there was always plenty of food, drink, games and music.



She was especially grateful for the love and support she received throughout her life from Joe's family after his untimely death in 1958. She was also thankful for the excellent care she received at Fairwinds Rio Rancho during the last six years of her life and for the companionship of the many friends she has there.



Neda is survived by her sisters, Agnes Mary Coan of Rio Rancho, NM and Roberta Lindquist of Tucson, AZ, her son Joseph Philip Adam of Albuquerque, her daughter Kathleen Susan Adam of Albuquerque, her son Mark Stephen Adam and wife Karen Griego Adam and her grand-daughter Karina Nicole Adam, all of Corrales, NM.



A funeral mass will be held at the San Ysidro Catholic Church, in Corrales, NM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please notify the family in advance if you plan to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neda's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or Roadrunner Food Bank.





