Neil LevyNeil Levy, 66, passed away on August 1st in his home of Woodland Park, Colorado, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. He lived a life which reflected his most cherished principles: family, friendship, and service to others.Neil was born in Albuquerque in 1953 to Elaine and Philip Levy. He graduated from Del Norte High School in 1971, and received his BA from the University of New Mexico in 1976.Neil moved to Colorado Springs in 1977 where he spend the past 43 in the restaurant business. He owned the Peppertree and Swiss Chalet restaurants and operated both restaurants until his death.Baseball was one of his utmost passions. He was an avid Yankee fan, and looked forward to Opening Day every year. Neil held several coaching positions, leading the Albuquerque Reds Connie Mack team to state and district titles in 1975. Most recently, he served as head baseball coach at Woodland Park High School.Neil was an active member of the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce from 2005 until 2013. In 2014, he became Mayor of Woodland Park and held the position proudly until April 2020.Survivors include his wife Paula, sons Max, Sam and Lou, all residing in Woodland Park, CO, mother Elaine (Levy) Bleiweis, sisters Debra Martinelli and Karen Hudson (Tommy).In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Woodland Park Re-2 School District Foundation (P.O. Box 99 Woodland Park, CO 80866). All donations will go toward improvements to the WPHS varsity baseball field. Please specify on your check: 'Neil Levy Baseball Field Improvements.' The city will rename the field in Neil's memory at a future date.A celebration of Neil's life will be streamed via the internet on Sunday, August 9th at 2pm. The following is the link to the landing page: