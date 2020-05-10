Nell Christianna ReidNell Christianna Reid was born May 28, 1954 in Albany, Oregon to Richard and Jeanette Reid. She died May 6, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Nell attended Oregon State University and received a bachelor's degree in 1978. She was an active member of the Assistance League of Albuquerque. She is survived by her son, Taylor Reid Hood, her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Leahy Hood, two grandsons, Milo and Rhys Hood, brother Reiley Reid and his wife, Mary Settle Reid, brother Tim Reid and his wife, Allison Reid. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.From Turkey, to the UK, to the Bahamas, to Egypt, Nell made it her mission to see as much of the world as possible, and share it with those she loved. A voracious reader, she loved mystery novels and always had a book in hand.Nell was often referred to as the light of every room she entered and countless people considered her their dearest friend.A Memorial Service will be conducted at Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary at a later date.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please consider Memorial contributions to the Assistance League of Albuquerque.Those who to express their condolences, please visit