Nell Christianna Reid
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell Christianna Reid



Nell Christianna Reid was born May 28, 1954 in Albany, Oregon to Richard and Jeanette Reid. She died May 6, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Nell attended Oregon State University and received a bachelor's degree in 1978. She was an active member of the Assistance League of Albuquerque. She is survived by her son, Taylor Reid Hood, her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Leahy Hood, two grandsons, Milo and Rhys Hood, brother Reiley Reid and his wife, Mary Settle Reid, brother Tim Reid and his wife, Allison Reid. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

From Turkey, to the UK, to the Bahamas, to Egypt, Nell made it her mission to see as much of the world as possible, and share it with those she loved. A voracious reader, she loved mystery novels and always had a book in hand.

Nell was often referred to as the light of every room she entered and countless people considered her their dearest friend.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary at a later date.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please consider Memorial contributions to the Assistance League of Albuquerque.

Those who to express their condolences, please visit

www.alamedamortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved