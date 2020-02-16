|
Nellie Carman
Nellie Carman, 87, beloved mother, was called to her eternal home in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and Heavenly Father on February 5, 2020. She entered this world on April 28, 1932 in Apache Creek, NM, born to Ambrosio and Piedad Carrejo. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pete Armijo from Horse Springs, NM. She is survived by her son, Simon Armijo; daughter, Maree Isaacson, son-in-law, Erik Isaacson and grandchildren, Sonrisa and Lilly.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 9:00 a.m., at FRENCH – Lomas.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020