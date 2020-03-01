Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelly Afina Monteith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nelly Afina Monteith







Nelly Afina



Monteith died



peacefully in her Salt Lake City home early January 23, 2020, at 87. She was born in 1933 to Gerrit and Greitje



Poppen. Her



father was a



butcher in



Hippolytushoef, an island village in North Holland. The family's home and shop was a hub of community activity. Nel survived the German occupation as a child and became her father's bookkeeper in high school. She often delivered meat by bicycle along with her beloved German shepherd Lux, who had been abandoned by Nazis. She loved to read, study languages, and ride horses. The first in her family to attend high school, she graduated speaking four languages.



Nel first left Holland to be an au pair in Paris, where she attended the Alliance Francaise. After a year she returned to Amsterdam for nursing school, graduating second in her class. Nursing became her gateway. In 1958, she emigrated to Canada to work, then moved to San Francisco, where she met Richard Charles Monteith. They married in 1965 and moved to Albuquerque, where they had two children, Nancy and Michael. They divorced in 1978, and Nel returned to work as a nurse on the medical, ICU, and psychiatry units. She retired in 1990.



Once retired, Nel hosted many Dutch visitors, including her high school sweetheart Herman. Rekindling a romantic friendship, she and Herman spent nearly 15 years traveling the US and New Zealand (where Herman had emigrated). They also journeyed each year to Den Oever, Wieringen, near where they grew up. Nel said it felt like they'd never left.



In 2015 Nel Moved to Salt Lake City to be closer to her children. She said the Great Salt Lake reminded her of the North Sea. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Miek Huizinga, and Herman Lont, and survived by her daughter Nancy Monteith (Alex Wells), her son Michael Monteith, and her granddaughter Kylie Monteith. Her many friends around the world will miss her humor and wit. She often recalled a teacher's advice to enjoy life's little things; she was a master of this.



Her family will bring her ashes to the North Sea, the setting of so many of her stories and a place with a wide-open view.



