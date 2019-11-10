Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nemecio Montoya. View Sign Service Information Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations - Albuquerque 2400 Washington St. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Nemecio "Nick" Montoya







Nemecio "Nick" Montoya, a Korean War Army Veteran died on November 4, 2019. Nick was originally from Wagon Mound, NM. He was a graduate of New Mexico Highland's University in 1957, and taught at the New Mexico Boy School in Springer, New Mexico. In 1963, Nick relocated to Southern California and was employed with the Los Angeles Unified Schools District as a Mathematic and Industrial Arts educator. Nick's many adventures of traveling to different countries, his love of riding horses, his faith, and his family devotion were benchmarks of his life. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Christine Apodaca Montoya; children: Ronald Dennis Montoya; Gloria Salazar and husband Louis; Karla Paul and husband Rick; Deana Montoya-Evans and husband Everett; 10 grandchildren; 2-great grandchildren; siblings: Federico Montoya, Joe Montoya and wife Maria "Cuca", Maria Montoya Sullivan, and Robert Montoya; aunts: Domie LeFebre and Josie Rivale; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, many neighbors and friends. Nick's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Salazar Mortuary followed by a Time of Reflection Service at 7:00 p.m. A Life Celebration Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary. Final viewing will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary. We will then proceed to Santa Fe where he will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. with military honors. Please visit Nick's online guestbook at



www.SalazarFunerals.com.



Nemecio "Nick" MontoyaNemecio "Nick" Montoya, a Korean War Army Veteran died on November 4, 2019. Nick was originally from Wagon Mound, NM. He was a graduate of New Mexico Highland's University in 1957, and taught at the New Mexico Boy School in Springer, New Mexico. In 1963, Nick relocated to Southern California and was employed with the Los Angeles Unified Schools District as a Mathematic and Industrial Arts educator. Nick's many adventures of traveling to different countries, his love of riding horses, his faith, and his family devotion were benchmarks of his life. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Christine Apodaca Montoya; children: Ronald Dennis Montoya; Gloria Salazar and husband Louis; Karla Paul and husband Rick; Deana Montoya-Evans and husband Everett; 10 grandchildren; 2-great grandchildren; siblings: Federico Montoya, Joe Montoya and wife Maria "Cuca", Maria Montoya Sullivan, and Robert Montoya; aunts: Domie LeFebre and Josie Rivale; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, many neighbors and friends. Nick's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Salazar Mortuary followed by a Time of Reflection Service at 7:00 p.m. A Life Celebration Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary. Final viewing will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary. We will then proceed to Santa Fe where he will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. with military honors. Please visit Nick's online guestbook at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close