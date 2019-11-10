Nemecio "Nick" Montoya
Nemecio "Nick" Montoya, a Korean War Army Veteran died on November 4, 2019. Nick was originally from Wagon Mound, NM. He was a graduate of New Mexico Highland's University in 1957, and taught at the New Mexico Boy School in Springer, New Mexico. In 1963, Nick relocated to Southern California and was employed with the Los Angeles Unified Schools District as a Mathematic and Industrial Arts educator. Nick's many adventures of traveling to different countries, his love of riding horses, his faith, and his family devotion were benchmarks of his life. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Christine Apodaca Montoya; children: Ronald Dennis Montoya; Gloria Salazar and husband Louis; Karla Paul and husband Rick; Deana Montoya-Evans and husband Everett; 10 grandchildren; 2-great grandchildren; siblings: Federico Montoya, Joe Montoya and wife Maria "Cuca", Maria Montoya Sullivan, and Robert Montoya; aunts: Domie LeFebre and Josie Rivale; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, many neighbors and friends. Nick's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Salazar Mortuary followed by a Time of Reflection Service at 7:00 p.m. A Life Celebration Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary. Final viewing will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary. We will then proceed to Santa Fe where he will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. with military honors. Please visit Nick's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019