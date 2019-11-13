Nemecio Montoya

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:15 AM
Obituary
Nemecio "Nick" Montoya





Nemecio "Nick" Montoya left his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 4, 2019. Nick's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Salazar Mortuary followed by a Time of Reflection also on Friday at 7:00 p.m. A Life Celebration Service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary. A Final Viewing will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Salazar Mortuary and we will then proceed to Santa Fe where he will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. with military honors.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
