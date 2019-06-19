Nestorita Padilla

Nestorita Padilla



Nestorita Padilla was born on

10/13/37 in Chilili, NM and resided in Abq. She is

preceded in

death by her

parents Adelicio and Dometilia

Moya, her sister Mela, her husband Frank and her daughter

Juanita. She is

survived by her sons Frank Jr, Joe, and Daniel. Her

grandchildren Chavito,

Sarah, Theo, Joe Jr, Isaac,

Matthew, Tink, Jasmine,

Cheyenne, Estevon,

Senovio, Wyatt, and

Elcarim. Her great-

grandchildren PhinehÃ¤s,

Arahziah, Naddia, Amor,

Penelope, Liam, Izmael and Camila. Her sisters Viola, Tina, Maryanne,

Gloria and her

brother Adelicio

Jr. Many

nieces, nephews

and friends!

Nestorita was a

very special

woman to many

and touched

hearts wherever she went and had a very contagious smile! She lived a very long and happy life! We love and miss you very much, we are very sad to have lost you but glad you are

finally at peace! Nestorita passed away on 5/28/19.

Her services are at 830 am on 6/21/19 at Holy Family Catholic church.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019
