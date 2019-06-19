Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nestorita Padilla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nestorita PadillaNestorita Padilla was born on10/13/37 in Chilili, NM and resided in Abq. She ispreceded indeath by herparents Adelicio and DometiliaMoya, her sister Mela, her husband Frank and her daughterJuanita. She issurvived by her sons Frank Jr, Joe, and Daniel. Hergrandchildren Chavito,Sarah, Theo, Joe Jr, Isaac,Matthew, Tink, Jasmine,Cheyenne, Estevon,Senovio, Wyatt, andElcarim. Her great-grandchildren PhinehÃ¤s,Arahziah, Naddia, Amor,Penelope, Liam, Izmael and Camila. Her sisters Viola, Tina, Maryanne,Gloria and herbrother AdelicioJr. Manynieces, nephewsand friends!Nestorita was avery specialwoman to manyand touchedhearts wherever she went and had a very contagious smile! She lived a very long and happy life! We love and miss you very much, we are very sad to have lost you but glad you arefinally at peace! Nestorita passed away on 5/28/19.Her services are at 830 am on 6/21/19 at Holy Family Catholic church. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019

