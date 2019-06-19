Nestorita Padilla
Nestorita Padilla was born on
10/13/37 in Chilili, NM and resided in Abq. She is
preceded in
death by her
parents Adelicio and Dometilia
Moya, her sister Mela, her husband Frank and her daughter
Juanita. She is
survived by her sons Frank Jr, Joe, and Daniel. Her
grandchildren Chavito,
Sarah, Theo, Joe Jr, Isaac,
Matthew, Tink, Jasmine,
Cheyenne, Estevon,
Senovio, Wyatt, and
Elcarim. Her great-
grandchildren PhinehÃ¤s,
Arahziah, Naddia, Amor,
Penelope, Liam, Izmael and Camila. Her sisters Viola, Tina, Maryanne,
Gloria and her
brother Adelicio
Jr. Many
nieces, nephews
and friends!
Nestorita was a
very special
woman to many
and touched
hearts wherever she went and had a very contagious smile! She lived a very long and happy life! We love and miss you very much, we are very sad to have lost you but glad you are
finally at peace! Nestorita passed away on 5/28/19.
Her services are at 830 am on 6/21/19 at Holy Family Catholic church.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019