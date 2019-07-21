Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neva "Edna" Widgeon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Neva "Edna" Widgeon







Neva "Edna"



Kirkman Widgeon passed



away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 105. She had been a resident of Albuquerque since 1999,



when she moved from California. At the time of her passing, she was a resident of BeeHive Village. She was born in Summersville, MO on June 13, 1914 to Oscar Kirkman and Beulah Roarke Kirkman. At the age of four, she was orphaned along with her older brother, Rex Kirkman and younger sister, Dena Kirkman Brumfield. She was then raised by her aunt and uncle, Effie Kirkman Sterling and George Washington Sterling; growing up with her cousin Goldie Sterling (later McCallister), who was like a sister. She graduated from Summersville High School in 1931 and later from Springfield Teachers College (now SW Missouri State) and taught school in Missouri until the mid-



1940's, when she moved to San Diego, CA. She married Don Franklin Widgeon in 1947. They had one son, Edwin Lee



Widgeon who resides in



Albuquerque,



NM.



Edna is survived by her



son, her daughter in-law,



Mabel



Garzona Widgeon;



grandchildren, Charlene



Mabel Widgeon, Edwin



Don Widgeon, Scarlett



Widgeon Paisner and husband, Sage Daniel Paisner; and great-granddaughter, Alita Isolina Paisner; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and their extended families. She became a Christian at an early age and remained faithful to her belief all her life. Her cremated remains



were buried in



Summersville, MO. Please visit our online guestbook for Edna at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Neva "Edna" WidgeonNeva "Edna"Kirkman Widgeon passedaway on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 105. She had been a resident of Albuquerque since 1999,when she moved from California. At the time of her passing, she was a resident of BeeHive Village. She was born in Summersville, MO on June 13, 1914 to Oscar Kirkman and Beulah Roarke Kirkman. At the age of four, she was orphaned along with her older brother, Rex Kirkman and younger sister, Dena Kirkman Brumfield. She was then raised by her aunt and uncle, Effie Kirkman Sterling and George Washington Sterling; growing up with her cousin Goldie Sterling (later McCallister), who was like a sister. She graduated from Summersville High School in 1931 and later from Springfield Teachers College (now SW Missouri State) and taught school in Missouri until the mid-1940's, when she moved to San Diego, CA. She married Don Franklin Widgeon in 1947. They had one son, Edwin LeeWidgeon who resides inAlbuquerque,NM.Edna is survived by herson, her daughter in-law,MabelGarzona Widgeon;grandchildren, CharleneMabel Widgeon, EdwinDon Widgeon, ScarlettWidgeon Paisner and husband, Sage Daniel Paisner; and great-granddaughter, Alita Isolina Paisner; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and their extended families. She became a Christian at an early age and remained faithful to her belief all her life. Her cremated remainswere buried inSummersville, MO. Please visit our online guestbook for Edna at Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close