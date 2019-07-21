Neva "Edna" Widgeon
Neva "Edna"
Kirkman Widgeon passed
away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 105. She had been a resident of Albuquerque since 1999,
when she moved from California. At the time of her passing, she was a resident of BeeHive Village. She was born in Summersville, MO on June 13, 1914 to Oscar Kirkman and Beulah Roarke Kirkman. At the age of four, she was orphaned along with her older brother, Rex Kirkman and younger sister, Dena Kirkman Brumfield. She was then raised by her aunt and uncle, Effie Kirkman Sterling and George Washington Sterling; growing up with her cousin Goldie Sterling (later McCallister), who was like a sister. She graduated from Summersville High School in 1931 and later from Springfield Teachers College (now SW Missouri State) and taught school in Missouri until the mid-
1940's, when she moved to San Diego, CA. She married Don Franklin Widgeon in 1947. They had one son, Edwin Lee
Widgeon who resides in
Albuquerque,
NM.
Edna is survived by her
son, her daughter in-law,
Mabel
Garzona Widgeon;
grandchildren, Charlene
Mabel Widgeon, Edwin
Don Widgeon, Scarlett
Widgeon Paisner and husband, Sage Daniel Paisner; and great-granddaughter, Alita Isolina Paisner; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and their extended families. She became a Christian at an early age and remained faithful to her belief all her life. Her cremated remains
were buried in
Summersville, MO. Please visit our online guestbook for Edna at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019