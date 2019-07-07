Newton McConnaughey
On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Newton McConnaughey loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 89. Newton was preceded
in death by his, brother Robert, his sister Rowena and his daughter Judy. He is survived by his wife June of 71 years, his three daughters; Lizbeth Novelliere, Nancy Yearout and Julie Krawchuck. 11 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Newt attended the University of Cincinnati. He worked at General Electric for 33 years. He inspired everyone around him. He will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. A celebration of his life is planned at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019