Nicholas Bryan Kerr
Nicholas Bryan Kerr, aged 31, died as a result of a work-related automobile accident on June 8, 2020. He is the son of David and Catherine Kerr. Surviving in addition to his fiancee, Paige Houlton, are his son, Bryan and daughter, Sierra; his mother, Catherine; his grandmother, Susan Law; his sisters Katie Randall and Shelby Stinebaugh, his uncle, Matthew Wisener, his cousin Lisa Boblick; and a very close friend, Manuel Leyva.
An exceptional young man, Nick was a graduate of Sandia High School and a man who always had a beaming smile for everyone. He had a wonderful ability to repair all forms of mechanical devices and an unquenchable thirst for hard work.
A gathering to remember Nick will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2020. Those who wish to remember Nick in a special way may make gifts in his memory to: Paws and Stripes, 617 Truman Street, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, or through their website pawsandstripes.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.