Nicholas Cordova

Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
10101 Montgomery Blvd. NE
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:45 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Nicholas Arthur Cordova





Nicolas Arthur Cordova ("Art"), age 98, passed away on July 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 10 AM at First Christian Church, 10101 Montgomery Blvd. NE 87111. Interment will be at 12:45 PM at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to either the , First Christian Church, or Creation Science Fellowship of NM. Contact Riverside Funeral Home, 505-764-9663,

www.riversidefunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 23 to July 25, 2019
