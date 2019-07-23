Nicholas Arthur Cordova
Nicolas Arthur Cordova ("Art"), age 98, passed away on July 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 10 AM at First Christian Church, 10101 Montgomery Blvd. NE 87111. Interment will be at 12:45 PM at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to either the , First Christian Church, or Creation Science Fellowship of NM. Contact Riverside Funeral Home, 505-764-9663,
www.riversidefunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 23 to July 25, 2019