Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Erven. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas "Nick" Charles Erven



January 1, 1985 - March 10, 2010







Nick's amazing light was extinguished 10 years ago. The World carries on each day, but for his family and friends nothing will ever be the same. We miss his contagious laughter and infectious smile daily. No matter what kind of day he was having, Nick would be there with a hug and an encouraging word. He was hardworking, dedicated, and a loyal friend to anyone lucky enough to be in his life. Nick's heart was pure with love and an incredible sense of humor. It is his love that we miss the most. His happiest day was the day his beautiful daughter was born. We are grateful to have the memories of him to comfort us and thankful for his presence in our lives. He will forever and always be loved and held in our hearts. "Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch." â€" Jack Thorne



Nicholas "Nick" Charles ErvenJanuary 1, 1985 - March 10, 2010Nick's amazing light was extinguished 10 years ago. The World carries on each day, but for his family and friends nothing will ever be the same. We miss his contagious laughter and infectious smile daily. No matter what kind of day he was having, Nick would be there with a hug and an encouraging word. He was hardworking, dedicated, and a loyal friend to anyone lucky enough to be in his life. Nick's heart was pure with love and an incredible sense of humor. It is his love that we miss the most. His happiest day was the day his beautiful daughter was born. We are grateful to have the memories of him to comfort us and thankful for his presence in our lives. He will forever and always be loved and held in our hearts. "Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch." â€" Jack Thorne Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close