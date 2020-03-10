Nicholas "Nick" Charles Erven
January 1, 1985 - March 10, 2010
Nick's amazing light was extinguished 10 years ago. The World carries on each day, but for his family and friends nothing will ever be the same. We miss his contagious laughter and infectious smile daily. No matter what kind of day he was having, Nick would be there with a hug and an encouraging word. He was hardworking, dedicated, and a loyal friend to anyone lucky enough to be in his life. Nick's heart was pure with love and an incredible sense of humor. It is his love that we miss the most. His happiest day was the day his beautiful daughter was born. We are grateful to have the memories of him to comfort us and thankful for his presence in our lives. He will forever and always be loved and held in our hearts. "Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch." â€" Jack Thorne
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2020