Nicholas Joseph Miller
Nicholas Joseph Miller, 31, passed away October 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Nick was a proud graduate of Sandia High School and the University of New Mexico. His kind, smart, funny and loving personality attracted many diverse friends. Nick is preceded in death by his mother Leda Miller, aunt Dianna Trujillo, grandparents Helayne Abrams, Lena Miller and Donald Miller. He is survived by his father David Miller, brothers Jayson Miller, Donald Miller, grandfather Sanford Abrams, uncle Donald Miller, aunts Lenore DeSpain, Lisa Abrams (Susan Apkon) and many loving cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Nick's Life will take place Sunday November 10, 2019 at 1:00 at the Los Altos Golf Course 9717 Copper Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. He left our lives too
soon and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to an animal rescue organization or addiction treatment center of your choice.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019