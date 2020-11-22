1/1
Nicholas Miera
1981 - 2020
Nicholas Jason Miera



Nicholas Jason Miera, age 39, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 and is now with our Lord.



Nick was born on June 16, 1981 in Albuquerque and attended La Cueva High School and University of New Mexico. In addition to Nicks' passion for life, his loves were fishing, hiking, trail blazing and adventure. Nick was a very loving, generous and thoughtful Man who was always there to help when someone was in need. This loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Friend will be deeply missed by all that shared the world with him.



Nick is survived by his Wife, Rene; Daughters, Grace and Maya; Mother Lynette Crawford; Father Boni Miera and his wife Christine; Brothers Adrian Cordova and Patrick Rubi; Sister Reina Almodova and Grandmother Logie Turrietta and her Husband Romolo along with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, relatives and friends too numerous to list here.



Private memorial services will be held at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
