Nicholas Paul Olguin
1935 - 2020
Nicholas Paul Olguin



Nicholas Paul Olguin, 85, resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away peacefully at his home following an illness. Nick is now with his Saviour Jesus Christ. He was a much loved Father, Grandfather & Friend. He was born March 21, 1935 to Jose & Manuela Olguin, of Belen, NM. Nicholas was one of six siblings. He is preceded in death by his Brothers: Dennis, Gillie, David, & Sister, Euty. Surviving sister, Mary. He was twice widowed. Married first to Betty Alice Berg, after her passing he married, Lorraine Lucero, both were cherished wives.

His life's journey included: attending Seminary in Chicago, Illinois followed by proudly serving in the United States Army reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. With his Military Service he was stationed in: Fort Bliss, TX; Fort Gordon, GA, Fort Meade, MD; Fort Belvior, VA; also abroad in Iran & Ethiopia. The majority of his fulfilling career he was with the United States Government, as a Foreign Service Officer, Engineer & Project Manager, for the Voice of America and then Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

His work with VOA & RFE/RL brought him & his family around the globe to many places including: Rhodes/Thessaloniki/ Salonika, Greece, Cairo, Egypt, Libya, Lebanon, Munich & Biblis, Germany, Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, Bangkok, Thailand, & Pals, Spain. He retired from government service in April 1995 & resided in Jonah Texas, Henderson Nevada, Sun Lakes, Arizona, to finally returned to his beloved Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Nick was proud to have five beautiful grandchildren: Sean, Jacob, Alexis, Anastasia, & Nicholas. He has six cherished great-grandchildren: Reagan, Corena, Riley, Charlotte, Khaleesi, & Enzo Saint Paul. Survived by sons, Peter Olguin of Plano, Texas, Timothy Olguin of Texarkana, Texas and Chris Olguin of Henderson, Nevada; & daughters, Valerie Duenes of Pluggerville, Texas, Elizabeth Mitchell of Los Angeles, California. Alongside many beloved nephews & nieces.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87114. Follow by a Mass at 10:30 a.m.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Rosary
09:45 AM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

