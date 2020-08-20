Nicolas Nick Saavedra







Our beloved



Nicolas "Nick"



Saavedra, life-long resident of Albuquerque, NM was called to heaven unexpectedly on August 13, 2020. Nick was born in Albuquerque on October 21, 1955 to Roberto and Placida Saavedra. He graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1973 and after graduation he started working and never stopped. Nick was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather. His family was his everything and he never hesitated to drop what he was doing when they needed him. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Nora Saavedra, 3 children; son Marty Saavedra and wife Jennifer, Nicole and Husband Mrylon Littles and Gabriela and Husband Bobby Baca, 12 grandchildren whom he absolutely adored; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was truly an inspiration of kindness, laughter and fun to all that knew him.



Services will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church on Saturday



August 22, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at San Jose De Armijo Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store