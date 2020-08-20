1/1
Nicolas Saavedra
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicolas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicolas Nick Saavedra



Our beloved

Nicolas "Nick"

Saavedra, life-long resident of Albuquerque, NM was called to heaven unexpectedly on August 13, 2020. Nick was born in Albuquerque on October 21, 1955 to Roberto and Placida Saavedra. He graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1973 and after graduation he started working and never stopped. Nick was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather. His family was his everything and he never hesitated to drop what he was doing when they needed him. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Nora Saavedra, 3 children; son Marty Saavedra and wife Jennifer, Nicole and Husband Mrylon Littles and Gabriela and Husband Bobby Baca, 12 grandchildren whom he absolutely adored; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was truly an inspiration of kindness, laughter and fun to all that knew him.

Services will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church on Saturday

August 22, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at San Jose De Armijo Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
10:00 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved