Nicolas Villegas
Nicolas Villegas was born on December 28, 1919 and joined the Lord on April 16, 2020. NicolÃ¡s was born in Zacatecas, Mexico and moved to Albuquerque with his family in 1961.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosa; and sons, Armando and Jose. He is survived by his son, Daniel; his daughter, Maria; grandchildren, Raul, Richard, Eric, Diane, Vanessa and Beatrice, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, which he adored.
NicolÃ¡s was a man of faith and family. His strength, kindness and humor touched everyone around him and his memory will live on through all that loved him.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2020